Comments
(credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Under the program, aggrieved Wells Fargo customers can call the following phone numbers to have their inquiry or complaint reviewed by the bank’s escalation team for possible relief, provided they have not taken advantage of other remediation programs already in place:
Unauthorized Accounts / Improper Retail Sales Practices: 1-844-931-2273
Improper Renters and Life Insurance Referrals: 1-855-853-9638
Force-Placed Collateral Protection Auto Insurance (“CPI”): 1-888-228-9735
Guaranteed Asset/Auto Protection (“GAP”) Refunds: 1-844-860-6962
Mortgage Interest Rate Lock Extension Fees: 1-866-385-5008
Eligibility requirements for Wells Fargo’s consumer redress review program and contact numbers for more information are available to consumers online.