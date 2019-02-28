(credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)


Under the program, aggrieved Wells Fargo customers can call the following phone numbers to have their inquiry or complaint reviewed by the bank’s escalation team for possible relief, provided they have not taken advantage of other remediation programs already in place:

Unauthorized Accounts / Improper Retail Sales Practices: 1-844-931-2273

Improper Renters and Life Insurance Referrals: 1-855-853-9638

Force-Placed Collateral Protection Auto Insurance (“CPI”): 1-888-228-9735

Guaranteed Asset/Auto Protection (“GAP”) Refunds: 1-844-860-6962

Mortgage Interest Rate Lock Extension Fees: 1-866-385-5008

Eligibility requirements for Wells Fargo’s consumer redress review program and contact numbers for more information are available to consumers online.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s