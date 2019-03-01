



– Residents at a northeast Dallas apartment complex were forced out into the cold after a three-alarm fire broke out early Friday morning.

The blaze broke out at the Del Rey Village Apartments in the 9600 block of Wickersham Road, in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas.

Investigators believe the fire started in a second floor unit. In all, there are 16 units at the complex and fire officials say half of them were damaged in the fire.

First-responders arrived around 2 a.m. to find smoke and flames shooting from the roof of the two-story building. Residents were able to get themselves out of the building and so far there have been no reports of injuries.

Witnesses said they heard shots fired as the flames roared, but officials don’t think anyone was being targeted.

Dallas Fire Rescue spokesman Jason Evans explained, “I also saw reports that there may have been gunfire, but that could have easily been something in the apartment complex that was just reacting to the extreme heat.”

Investigators are still working to find out exactly what sparked the fire.

Red Cross teams are at the complex helping residents who watched their homes go up in flames.