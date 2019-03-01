



– Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving has been suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL’s Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse, the league said Friday.

The suspension comes three days after the league suspended Irving’s teammate and fellow defensive end, Randy Gregory, for the same reason.

Irving is an impending free agent and the Cowboys are not planning on resigning him.

CBS 11 Sports Director Bill Jones tweeted, “David Irving suspended indefinitely. This is not an ideal scenario for a player 12 days away from becoming an unrestricted free agent.”

This is Irving’s third suspension of his career. The 25-year-old was banned for the first four games of the both the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

During his four seasons in Dallas, Irving played in 37 games, starting 10, and recorded 12.5 sacks, according to NFL.com. The defensive tackle earned a $2.9 million contract last offseason after racking up seven sacks in 2017.

Irving played just two games in 2018 after sitting out with his second suspension and ankle issues.