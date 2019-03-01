



– A ten-mile stretch of highway with no lights has drawn concern from Fort Worth Police who’re wondering if the darkness contributed to an officer impersonator crime there.

I-820 at Team Ranch Road in Fort Worth is where police say a woman was pulled over by a man who was pretending to be a police officer and he sexually assaulted her.

The man was driving a black Dodge Charger.

“One of the issues with this case, is it was a pretty dark area. Detectives have gone back over there and it was not well lit at all where this incident occurred,” said Sgt. Chris Britt during a news conference on February 25.

People who live in the area off I-820 tell CBS 11 they haven’t seen lights for at least six months.

“Why is it so dark here? There’s like no lights and we couldn’t see,” said Fort Worth resident Kayla Lock.

TxDOT, the agency responsible for the lights, tell CBS 11 it was unaware there’s a ten-mile stretch of darkness on I-820.

TxDOT says it has two a current project and one upcoming project that will restore and improve lighting in these areas.

The $3 million in upgrades and work should be completed this year.

Drivers on I-820 say that can’t happen fast enough.

“Accidents,” said Fort Worth resident Fred Penny. “There’s people stopped on the side of the road. There’s stuff in the road. We have had to dodge items in the triad quite often.”

Police remind drivers they don’t have to pull over in a dark area, Instead, call 911 and let them know you are pulling over once you are in a better lit area.