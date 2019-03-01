



— Family members of victims of a Texas church shooting are suing a sporting goods chain that sold the weapons used in the November 2017 massacre.

The lawsuit filed in state district court in San Antonio alleges Academy Sports & Outdoors illegally sold the assault-style rifle, high-capacity magazine and ammunition to Devin Kelley.

It argues Kelley shouldn’t have been able buy the firearm from the New Braunfels, Texas store because he showed an ID from Colorado, which prohibits the sale of high-capacity weapons.

Kelley used the weapons to kill 26 people at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. Each family seeks $1 million in damages.

Some families have also separately sued the U.S. Air Force for failing to report Kelley’s past crimes to a federal database.

In June 2018, the family that lost nine loved ones in the deadly shooting said it was suing the federal government for damages.

