  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Child abuse, Collin County, Daycare Worker, DFW News, indictments, Injury To A Child, Jessica Wiese, Joyous Montessori, McKinney, Texas


McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A former employee at a McKinney child care operation was indicted Friday on eight counts of child abuse.

Jessica Wiese, 44, who was arrested in December 2018, worked at Joyous Montessori, which is currently under state review.

Jessica Joy Wiese (photo credit: McKinney Police Dept.)

Wiese is still being held in the Collin County Jail on more than $600,000 bond after five new charges were added in early January.

The incidents include a 7-month-old with a broken arm and video of Wiese hitting an infant repeatedly in the head.

Wiese was arrested in December after video from inside the school recorded her slamming a 5-month-old baby onto a table.

There’s also video of the infant room worker grabbing a 2-month-old by his legs and shaking him up and down and Wiese forcefully slamming a toddler into a table.

Wiese was a registered nurse who lost her license due to drug abuse.

At 2-months-old, Kairo Grant was one of the victims. His family said he suffered numerous broken bones.

Kairo Grant (credit: Grant family)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s