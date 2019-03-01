



– A former employee at a McKinney child care operation was indicted Friday on eight counts of child abuse.

Jessica Wiese, 44, who was arrested in December 2018, worked at Joyous Montessori, which is currently under state review.

Wiese is still being held in the Collin County Jail on more than $600,000 bond after five new charges were added in early January.

The incidents include a 7-month-old with a broken arm and video of Wiese hitting an infant repeatedly in the head.

Wiese was arrested in December after video from inside the school recorded her slamming a 5-month-old baby onto a table.

There’s also video of the infant room worker grabbing a 2-month-old by his legs and shaking him up and down and Wiese forcefully slamming a toddler into a table.

Wiese was a registered nurse who lost her license due to drug abuse.

At 2-months-old, Kairo Grant was one of the victims. His family said he suffered numerous broken bones.