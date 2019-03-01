



– The Federal Trade Commission report that fraud was the top consumer complaint for the first time ever in 2018. No wonder: Consumers lost nearly $1.5 billion to fraud last year — about 40 percent higher than the year before. Following fraud at the top of the list came consumer gripes about debt collection and identity theft.

The number of consumer fraud complaints resulted from an increase in government imposter scams.

