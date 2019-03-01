FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – It closed parks, slowed security and stopped paychecks, but even the partial government shutdown could not turn off the beer taps.

An IPA, pilsner, sour or stout – beer fans can pick their favorite at Deep Ellum Brewing Company’s new Fort Worth home right now, and it won’t cost them a penny.

Deep Ellum had planned this opening for years. What it didn’t plan on was a government shutdown, that added time to what became a six-month wait for a federal permit to brew.

“How the TTB took this long, is absolutely beyond me,” said John Reardon, the company’s founder. “The shutdown, that was a big unknown. Who knew that was going to happen, who knew when that was going to end?”

Reardon told CBS 11 the company’s state permit only allows it to sell locally, what it makes locally.

The brewery promised fans on social media back in January that if opening day came, and what’s in the tanks wasn’t ready, it would bring in beer from Dallas, and give it away for free.

At 11:00 a.m. Friday, beer fans like Huston Matlock, who attempts to outdo his daughter trying new beers, was one of the first one through the doors.

“This is it, and the only thing better than that is being here and its free beer,” he said.

For a Dallas brewery, the Fort Worth fan turnout, was a bit bigger than expected, but Deep Ellum has no plans to turn off the taps.

“We got good beers were making in Deep Ellum,” Reardon said. “Bring em over here, give em away for free and as soon as we start rolling we’ll start selling.”

The free offer could go on for a few days, or as long as a week. After that, you’ll have to pay for a pint.