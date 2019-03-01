



Prison officials say emotions boiled over during a Texas execution, resulting in the arrests of the inmate’s son and grandson after they swung and kicked at others witnessing the lethal injection.

Billie Wayne Coble was executed Thursday night for the 1989 deaths of his estranged wife’s parents and brother near Waco.

Prosecutors said Coble, distraught over his pending divorce, kidnapped his wife, Karen Vicha. He was arrested and later freed on bond.

Nine days after the kidnapping, Coble went to Karen Vicha’s home, where he handcuffed and tied up her three daughters and J.R. Vicha. He then went to the homes of Robert and Zelda Vicha, 64 and 60 respectively, and Bobby Vicha, 39, who lived nearby, and fatally shot them. After Karen Vicha returned home, Coble abducted her and drove off, assaulting her and threatening to rape and kill her. He was arrested after wrecking in neighboring Bosque County following a police chase.

Coble was convicted of capital murder in 1990. In 2007, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ordered a new trial on punishment. On retrial in 2008, a second jury sentenced him to death.

Crawford Long, the former first assistant district attorney in McLennan County who helped retry Coble in 2008, said his “heart full of scorpions” description of Coble was fitting.

“He had no remorse at all,” said Long, who retired in 2010.

The 70-year-old Vietnam War veteran spoke his final words from inside the death chamber, telling people in an adjoining room that he loved them.

His son, 45-year-old Gordon Wayne Coble, became emotional and banged on the chamber windows. Prison officials say he lashed out, as did his wife and his son, 21-year-old Dalton Coble.

The men were eventually taken outside into a courtyard, where they were handcuffed and arrested.

Both men were being held Friday on charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

