DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 60-year-old man is dead after he was found on an apartment staircase with multiple gunshot wounds Friday afternoon at a complex in Old East Dallas, police say.

Police responded to the shooting at 1430 Bennett Avenue just after 3:45 p.m. when they found the victim at the apartment complex with gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries. He was later identified as Rickey Craver.

Police are looking for any potential suspects in the deadly shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 214.671.3650 or Crime Stoppers at 214.373.8477.

