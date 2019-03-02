GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – A male victim died after a shooting at a Garland apartment complex Saturday afternoon, and police are investigating his death as a murder.

Police responded to the shooting at an apartment complex in the 4600 block of Saturn Road at around 3:30 p.m. after receiving a call about gunshots coming from a unit.

When officers went into the apartment, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say they are investigating the shooting as a murder. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Garland police at 972.485.4840.