



A Southwest Airlines that was taxiing at Newark Liberty International Airport on Saturday clipped wings with a parked aircraft, the company said.

The Dallas-based company said the incident happened at around 7 a.m., and there were no injuries reported.

According to Southwest, an aircraft bound for Fort Lauderdale, Florida was taxiing when its left wing “grazed” a parked plane that was getting ready to travel to Nashville.

Well looks like my Florida vacation will be actually be at Newark Airport because my @Southwest plane just got hit by another plane on the tarmac. #whatashitshow #thisisfun pic.twitter.com/S8kCfFToO1 — Bryan Rogers (@iambryanrogers) March 2, 2019

Twitter user Bryan Rogers tweeted from the taxiing plane, saying “Well looks like my Florida vacation will actually be at Newark Airport because my Southwest plane just got hit by another plane on the tarmac.”

The company said the planes will be out of service for inspections.