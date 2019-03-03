Filed Under:Dallas ISD Homeless Education Program, DFW News, Homeless Shelter, Oak Lawn United Methodist Church, Plano Overnight Warming Station, Weather, Wind chill
Oak Lawn United Methodist Church (CBS11)

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Homeless shelters are getting ready for the single digit wind chill come Monday morning.

Shelters are getting ready to make sure everyone is inside and warm Sunday night.

Volunteers at Oak Lawn United Methodist Church are making final preparations before opening the doors Sunday evening.

Some shelters, including the Plano Overnight Warming Station and the Dallas ISD Homeless Education Program, are asking for items like coats with hoods and blankets.

