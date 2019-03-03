



A man turned himself in as the shooter responsible for the murder of another man in an apartment in Garland Saturday afternoon.

Jaylan Devon Hadnot, 21, was shot at an apartment complex in the 4600 block of Saturn Road Saturday afternoon.

Police said detectives are looking at several people who were seen leaving the apartment after the shots were heard.

One of those people was identified as 22-year-old Jesus Mendoza. The investigation led to Mendoza and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He turned himself in at the Garland Police Department Sunday evening. He is charged with Murder and was taken to the Garland Detention Center.

No bond has been set.

Police said they are still investigating.