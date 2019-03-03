DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As Dallas ISD students return to school Monday, district police are increasing patrols near some Oak Cliff schools.

There are reports of students being robbed at gunpoint after leaving school for the day.

A Dallas ISD mother said her son and his two friends were robbed at gunpoint for their cell phones.

Parents sent CBS 11 a letter that they said the district sent Friday. The letter acknowledges instances of students being robbed at gunpoint for their belongings, specifically cell phones.

Students who were targeted were waiting alone or standing at a bus stop after dismissal.

The letter doesn’t state how many incidents have been reported or list specific times or locations. It appears they don’t have a suspect.

CBS 11 spoke to parents in this neighborhood who have children who attend nearby schools. They are warning theur children to be more vigilant.

“Be careful always,” said Ramiro Cortez, a parent of DISD students. “Be careful with themselves. Make sure that they keep their eyes open you know. I think it would be good for the community to come together and do something about it.”

Parents said they’re considering creating parent patrols to watch kids coming to and school. They are also reminding students to use the buddy system and to keep their belongings in their backpack.