GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – The victim in an apartment murder in Garland was identified Sunday, police say.

Jaylan Devon Hadnot, 21, was shot at an apartment complex in the 4600 block of Saturn Road Saturday afternoon.

Garland police arrived and entered the apartment. They said they found a man inside with an apparent gunshot wound.

Hadnot was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Police said detectives are looking at several people who were seen leaving the apartment after the shots were heard.

To report any information on the murder, contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.