NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The extreme cold has a pair of Collin County women on a mission.

They want all pet owners to bring their dogs inside and say they aren’t afraid to confront those who don’t.

There is a state law that says if the temperature is below 32 degrees, a dog cannot be left tethered outside, but some animal rescue volunteers say that law isn’t being enforced and needs to be stronger.

Kathy Moreno and Heather Barnett said Monday they couldn’t sleep knowing that dogs could be spending the night in the bitter cold.

They posted photos on social media and sent Collin County authorities to a rural home outside Anna over concerns about the dog they say appeared to be living outside with only a plastic crate for shelter, but it was enough shelter that authorities had to walk away.

While some cities have stricter ordinances, the state law only requires that dogs cannot be tethered when the temperature drops below freezing.

“I think it’s sad,” said Anna resident Kathy Moreno. “I think the laws need to be changed. More people need to do what I’m doing. Come together, fight whoever you have to to bring it to light. A lot of people were scared. I get it,” she said.

These are some of stray dogs brought in from the cold and soon up for adoption at the Garland Animal Shelter where the staff says they’ve investigated seven complaints about pet owners leaving dogs outside but chose not to take any action.

“By and large people comply with the law,” said Garland Health Director Jason Chessher.

Chessher said the only state law regarding dogs and cats in the cold is that they cannot be tethered if it’s below freezing.

He says that’s because some breeds tolerate it better than others.

“It’s hard to set a specific temperature range is appropriate for all breeds of dogs or other domestic animals,” he said.

Some cities like Garland have ordinances that are more strict than the state law.

Dogs with thicker coats can handle colder temperatures, but puppies and dogs that have short hair shouldn’t be left outside when it’s below freezing.