NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For the sixth time in the 120 years of North Texas weather history, the coldest weather of the season didn’t arrive until March.

“This might be the last chance for snow this season,” said CBS 11 Meteorologist Jeff Ray.

Monday started out with temperatures in the teens.

And the cold doesn’t show any signs of lessening, with predictions for a hard freeze overnight for counties to the north.

“We are in the grip of winter around North Texas. This is some of the coldest air we’ve seen this season,” explained Ray.

The cold has driven many area homeless to seek help. In Garland volunteers set up a warming station at Memorial United Church on West Kingsley Road.

The shelter will remain open until Tuesday or longer if needed.