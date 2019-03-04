FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth boxer is hoping his fists and feet take him to the top of the boxing world.

What motivates Jesse Hernandez goes beyond titles and accolades.

Hernandez is 12-2, with seven knockouts in his professional career.

Despite a loss last month in Kansas City, boxing insiders are calling Hernandez a ‘boxer to watch’ this year.

“It’s been fun but now it’s getting serious,” the 28-year-old says.

Boxing runs in the family. Hernandez is the youngest of thirteen siblings, making for some interesting times growing up.

“I got beat up a lot after breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It’s something I’ve grown to get used to,” he says with a laugh.

As he grew up, he turned fighting into a boxing career. All his brothers took up the sport, too.

With 75 amateur fights between the ages of eight and sixteen, Hernandez turned pro at 19. It’s something his brothers could not do.

“It’s been a struggle, and I’m the last one doing this. The last one boxing,” he says.

That struggle included his dad having a stroke when Jesse was twelve years old. His fat

her is now confined to a wheelchair.

“Every family has hard times,” Hernandez says.

Whether life outside boxing or what happens in the middle of the ring, Jesse Hernandez is learning how to take those punches, and then punch back.

“It’s tough and there’s nothing easy about this sport. We’re going to make this dream come true. A title fight has always been my goal to win,” Hernandez says.