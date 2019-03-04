Filed Under:Apartment Fire, Dallas apartment fire, Dallas Fire Rescue, Dallas Firefighters, dfw, fire, Flames, Greenville Avenue, smoke


DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Firefighters in northeast Dallas spent part of the morning battling freezing weather and a fire at an apartment complex in the 7200 block of Holly Hill Drive, near Greenville Avenue.

Despite fire crews arriving quickly, around 5:30 a.m., the blaze quickly went from two- to three-alarms as flames and smoke shot from the roof of several buildings.

The building where the fire broke out is believed to be occupied.

Approximately 70 firefighters are working to put out the flames. So far, there have been no reports of injuries.

* This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

