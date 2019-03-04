



– A jury is set to resume deliberations Tuesday morning in the double-dipping trial of a former Tarrant County Deputy Constable.

Keith Johnson is accused of falsifying his government time sheets to collect thousands of dollars in county pay for hours he didn’t work.

He was indicted after a CBS 11 I-Team investigation found him providing private security for Walmart while he was supposed to be on duty for the county.

Defense attorneys argued Johnson was following the orders of a chief deputy who pleaded guilty last year to the same scheme.