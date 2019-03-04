Filed Under:CBS 11 I-Team investigation, deputies, Deputy Constable, DFW News, Double-Dipping, Keith Johnson, private jobs, Tarrant County, trial


FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A jury is set to resume deliberations Tuesday morning in the double-dipping trial of a former Tarrant County Deputy Constable.

Keith Johnson is accused of falsifying his government time sheets to collect thousands of dollars in county pay for hours he didn’t work.

4 Tarrant County Deputy Constables Charged In ‘Double-Dipping’ Investigation

Keith Johnson – former Tarrant Co. Deputy Constable (CBS 11)

He was indicted after a CBS 11 I-Team investigation found him providing private security for Walmart while he was supposed to be on duty for the county.

Defense attorneys argued Johnson was following the orders of a chief deputy who pleaded guilty last year to the same scheme.

