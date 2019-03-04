



– The husband and stepdaughter of Jacquelyn Smith, a woman killed after her husband said she was murdered while giving out money to a panhandler from her car window, have been arrested near the Mexican border in Texas for her death.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh released a statement Sunday saying the City and BPD have learned Smith was killed by family members, in a “staged brutal killing.”

