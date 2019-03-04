



Figures from the Oklahoma Tax Commission show the 7 percent tax on medical marijuana products generated more than $508,000 in February. The $7.2 million in February sales is up from about $4.3 million in January.

State law requires that revenue from the tax on medical marijuana be used to fund the state regulatory office. Any surplus is to be divided with 75 percent going to the state’s general fund and 25 percent for drug and alcohol treatment.

Oklahoma voters approved a medical marijuana question in June, and the industry has taken off quickly. Nearly 55,000 Oklahoma patients, 1,100 dispensaries and 1,800 growers have been licensed since August.

In Texas, more than 30 bills, ranging from calls for permitting medical marijuana to decriminalization to full marijuana legalization, have been filed this legislative session.

