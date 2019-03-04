WHITE SETTLEMENT (CBSDFW.COM) – He told police he hadn’t seen his roomate for days, then admitted shooting him after a body was found in their apartment.

Jeffery Cory, 40, of White Settlement was arrested and charged with murder in the death of his roomate, Erik Fernandez, 43.

Cory called police to report that he hadn’t seen Fernandez or his car for days. He told police that he noticed Fernandez’s bedroom door was closed and his dogs were scratching at the door. Cory told officers that when he opened the door, he found a body and called 911.

MedStar took the body to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office where it was identified as Fernandez. The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide and the cause of death as gunshot wound of the head and neck.

Cory was detained for questioning by detectives. He admitted arguing with Fernandez and shooting him days prior. Based on evidence found at the scene and Cory’s confession, he was arrested.

Cory is currently being held at the Tarrant County Jail on a $75,000 bond.