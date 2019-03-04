Filed Under:Alabama, deadly tornado, drones, rescuers, tornado, tornado debris, tornado survivors, tornado victims


ALABAMA (CBSNEWS.COM) – This morning rescuers are tearing through the rubble of mobile homes and houses in search of survivors of a powerful tornado that rampaged through southeast Alabama and killed at least 23 people. The youngest victim was 6 years old.

(credit: CBS News)

The trail of destruction from the Sunday afternoon twister was at least half a mile wide and overwhelmed rural Lee County’s coroner’s office, forcing it to call in help from the state.

Drones flying overheard equipped with heat-seeking devices had scanned the area for survivors, but the dangerous conditions halted the search late Sunday.

