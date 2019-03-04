



— After a number of delays, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines is scheduled to begin service to Hawaii on March 17 with a flight from Oakland, California, to Honolulu.

An airline spokesman said Monday the flight was already sold out.

The airline begins flights to Kahului Airport on the island of Maui on April 7. Eventually it plans to serve four airports in Hawaii from Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento and San Diego.

Tickets from those four California cities went on sale on the airline’s website Monday morning with some introductory fares starting at $49 for one way travel.

The airline plans to start daily inter-island hops between Honolulu and Kahului on April 28 and between Honolulu and Onizuka International Airport on Hawaii Island on May 12.

Southwest wanted to sell Hawaiian flights last year, but it took longer than expected to gain approval from the Federal Aviation Administration. That process was further delayed by the 35-day partial government shutdown that began late last year.

