FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – One of the most powerful women in the country visited the Young Women’s Leadership Academy in Fort Worth Monday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took part in a discussion, alongside Congressman Marc Veasey (D-TX).

The event focused on women’s empowerment and inspiring young ladies to see themselves as future leaders.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Fort Worth (CBS 11)

“Know your power, that you’re the only person like you in the world and you have a unique contribution to make that is very special,” said Speaker Pelosi.  “So if anybody wants to say, ‘well it’s not like what I think it should be.’ That’s their problem, not yours. Yours is to be you.”

Speaker Pelosi said she was impressed with the academy’s robotics program and the fact the school boasts a 100 percent graduation rate.

The school focuses on empowering young women in STEM to help them pursue higher education.

Speaker Pelosi, who is from California, also touched on Texas politics.

“There is an enthusiasm in Texas to assert itself, to have competition and politics in a way that the values of Texas are impacted in a way that the world can see,” Pelosi said. “I think that means to me it’s a more open debate. There are more possibilities here. We’re very proud in the last election we won 2 seats in Texas.”

Principal Tamara Albury, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Congressman Marc Veasey (CBS 11)

Pelosi continues a Texas tour.  In recent days she was in San Antonio and Laredo.  On Tuesday she is scheduled to be in Austin.

 

