



DALLAS (HOODLINE) — If you’ve got New American on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Called Alamo Club, the new addition is located at 1919 Greenville Ave. in Lower Greenville.

Described as an “Upscale Restaurant and Bar” on its website, the Alamo Club offers appetizers, salads, sandwiches and dinners.

Off the starters portion of the menu, check out Rudolph’s In Blanket (sausage, croissant and cheddar cheese) or the Tuna Crudo (avocado cream, radish, cucumber, spices and citrus). From the entree section, there’s the Smoky Rose Pastrami sandwich with fontina, caramelized onion, sauerkraut and dijon, and the 10 oz. Hot Beef (a New York Strip steak).

The drink menu includes an extensive selection of wines, signature cocktails and craft, domestic and imported beers on tap and in cans.

With a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, the new cocktail bar has been warmly received by patrons.

Natalia F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 22, wrote, “Absolutely delicious food and spectacular ambiance. Love the vibe here — it’s upscale and the space has been significantly updated, yet it’s approachable. Lots of energy and attention to detail with excellent service.”

And Prince H. wrote, “Located where Blind Butcher was, Alamo Club has had some nice upgrades and is hopping busy. It captures the saloon spirit attempted by Billy Can Can easily, with solid American food offerings and a wide selection of beer, fine whiskey, tequila and Mescal.”

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Alamo Club is open from 5 p.m.–2 a.m. daily.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.