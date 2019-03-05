MIDLAND and FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The body of a Midland Police officer who was shot and killed by a homeowner who believed he was being burglarized Monday, will be escorted by Fort Worth Police officers on the way to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office Tuesday afternoon for autopsy.

Fort Worth Police tweeted, “Between 3 – 3:30 p.m. there will be a line of police vehicles from I20 W, heading to I35W – the line will be escorting a fallen @MidlandTXPD to the #TarrantCounty ME’s office.”

City officials in Midland say Officer Nathan Heidelberg, who was responding to an alarm call, died early Tuesday after being struck by gunfire just above his protective vest.

Authorities say Heidelberg was with three other officers when they identified themselves at the home but the homeowner fired several shots toward the flashlight held by Heidelberg.

He was a field training officer who had been employed by the department for five years.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.

The Midland Reporter-Telegram, citing the Officer Down Memorial Page, reports that Heidelberg is the first Midland officer to die in the line of duty since 1961.

Midland Police Chief Seth Herman said on the department’s Facebook page, “It is with the utmost sorrow that we acknowledge the passing of our family member. Officer Nathan Heidelberg, a five-year veteran of the Midland Police Department, represented the best in all of us. He was courageous, selfless, ethical and professional. Nathan treated others with respect, regardless of their demeanor or actions. He was a tireless public servant who devoted every ounce of energy to this profession, the citizens and his fellow officers. We have lost not only a great officer, but a loving brother and the most positive example of what we should all aspire to be. I wish I was more like Nathan.”