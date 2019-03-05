Filed Under:carjacker, Crime, danger, DFW News, Mail Delivery, postal worker, Verbal Assault

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A mail run had one postal worker running for her life Tuesday afternoon when a man chased her down and stole her truck.

She told police the man, who was in his 20s, harassed and verbally threatened her with bodily harm before giving chase.

Officers later arrested the suspect in the area of 4200 Ave J after he was involved in a hit-and-run in the stolen postal truck.

He was taken into custody without incident and Medstar was requested for a possible heroin overdose.

