  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:dfw, John Schnatter, N Word, NFL Protests, Papa John's founder John Schnatter, Papa John's Pizza, Papa Johns, Racial Slur, racism, settlement, Taking A Knee


LOUISVILLE, Ky. (CBSDFW.com/AP) – Papa John’s has reached a settlement agreement with founder John Schnatter that will see him step down from the pizza chain’s board once an independent director that is mutually acceptable replaces him.

If a new director isn’t named prior to Papa John’s 2019 annual shareholders meeting, Schnatter’s term will expire at the meeting, according to a regulatory filing.

Papa John’s founder and CEO John Schnatter attends the Indy 500 on May 23, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Schnatter will also withdraw a lawsuit in which he accused the company of not giving him information he wanted after he resigned as chairman. In January a Delaware judge ruled that Schnatter was entitled to corporate records that the company had refused to turn over to him.

Last month Papa John’s International Inc. tapped the CEO of activist investment firm Starboard Value to become its chairman. Starboard CEO Jeff Smith was the chairman of the board at Darden Restaurants, which owns the Olive Garden chain, from 2014-2016. Papa John’s brought Starboard on board in part to help engineer its turnaround efforts.

Papa John’s, which was founded in 1984, has been floundering after a series of missteps by Schnatter, who stepped down as CEO in 2017 after blamed disappointing sales on NFL player protests. Then, about six months later, Schnatter resigned as chairman after it was revealed he used the N-word during a media training exercise and graphically described violence against minorities.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s