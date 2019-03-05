  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

AUSTIN, Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Wendy Davis, who ran for Texas Governor and lost to Gov. Greg Abbott in 2014, says she’s considering a U.S. Senate run in 2020 but is waiting to see whether another high-profile Democrat, Rep. Joaquin Castro, gets in the race.

Davis hasn’t run for office since losing the governor’s race, following her filibuster of an anti-abortion bill in the Texas Capitol that went viral online.

She said Tuesday she supports Castro but wants him to decide soon whether he’ll challenge Republican Sen. John Cornyn.

Wendy Davis attends Tumblr’s 79 Cents Party at The Scoot Inn on March 16, 2016 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Tumblr)

Castro, whose twin brother is Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro, confirmed last week he’s weighing a Senate run, but gave no decision timetable.

Davis remains a draw for Democrats and has become a prominent national voice for women’s rights.

If she doesn’t go for Senate, Davis says it’s unlikely she would run for Congress instead.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

