(CBSNewYork/CBS Local) – If you’ve left your phone in an Uber, you’re not alone.

It may come as no big surprise, but phones are the most commonly forgotten items in an Uber.

The company released its list of the top 10 most commonly forgotten items.

The top 10 are:

  1. Phone
  2. Camera
  3. Wallet
  4. Keys
  5. Purse / Backpack
  6. Clothing
  7. Glasses
  8. Headphones
  9. Vape / E-cig
  10. ID / License

It also provided a list of surprising items that have been reported lost. The list includes:

  • 3 avocados in the trunk
  • Small painting of ice cream cone
  • Badminton racket
  • Gold teeth grills
  • Violin Bow
  • Picture of New York Ranger – Rod Gilbert
  • Partial denture piece
  • Chop sticks
  • Potato salad
  • Prom invitation
  • Stethoscope
  • Drone
  • Beeper

The “most forgetful times” for Uber riders are Saturdays and Sundays late at night, between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m., according to the company. The most forgetful days are New Year’s and Halloween.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut don’t rate on its list of most forgetful locations nationwide. East Alabama tops the list, followed by Gallup, New Mexico,

Nationally, the list of most “outrageous” lost items are:

  1. 8-week-old coffee-colored Chihuahua
  2. Black faux fur neck cuff in a size large
  3. A photo of a New Years kiss
  4. Six chicken tenders from 7 Eleven
  5. A black and white tuxedo for a small dog
  6. Full set of 18k gold teeth
  7. Professional grade hula hoop
  8. Salmon head
  9. Medium sized medical marijuana pipe
  10. Birth certificate and social security card
  11. Star Wars skateboard
  12. Very important headband with peacock feathers
  13. A propane tank
  14. A tray of eggs
  15. White leather snakeskin Louboutin heels
  16. Lego championship wrestling belt
  17. A pack of hair and a brown brush shaped like a foot
  18. Ed Sheeran concert tank top
  19. Breast pump with breast milk
  20. Two packs of Italian sausage and a Thanksgiving ham
  21. A shopping cart
  22. Ancestry kit
  23. Lotion and beard oil
  24. Silver & peach colored Venetian masquerade mask
  25. Small handmade cat puppet
  26. Babe Ruth signed baseball
  27. White gold wedding band with diamonds
  28. McDonald’s visor and a large fries
  29. Harry Potter Magic Wand
  30. A special pizza costume
  31. A bird
  32. Red pouch with hammock inside that says “hang loose”
  33. Cheer skirt with a lion head
  34. Yeezy boost 350 butters
  35. A mannequin
  36. Two pieces of my ever-so-special white wedding cake
  37. A fog machine
  38. Japanese style mandolin
  39. Full fish tank with fish and water
  40. An Elvis cape with a few jewels on it
  41. One Gucci flip flop
  42. Red Lobster takeout
  43. Limited edition Chance the Rapper Starbucks gift card
  44. 5×7 prom picture of me and my husband
  45. 10 lbs pulled pork and 10 lbs pulled chicken
  46. Rose gold Kim Kardashian lumee case
  47. A piece of parchment paper with sap on it
  48. Deer antlers and a welding helmet
  49. My dirty laundry
  50. A small plush toy of a cat eating a pizza slice

