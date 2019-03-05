



– A Cockrell Hill woman said she was robbed at gunpoint Monday night by four men demanding her cell phone and other belongings.

She thinks incident is linked to the DISD student robberies, saying this happened a mile away from the latest incident.

Lissa Ramirez is 4’11” and was carrying a backpack. She wonders if the men thought she was a student.

In the last two weeks, there’s been six incidents of students being robbed on or near four Oak Cliff area middle and high schools according to Dallas ISD.

“I was like is this really happening in my head?” Ramirez said.

Ramirez said she was just getting home from work around 8:00 p.m. when a car with four men, who she describes as young, turned off of South Cockrell Hill Road, parking next to her.

She said one got out immediately, holding a gun and demanding her cell phone and the password. Ramirez says she did everything they asked.

“ He kept on threatening he is going to shoot me and kill me,about five times because he couldn’t get the passcode,”Ramirez said. “He grabbed my credit card, I told him the PIN and I thought they were going to let me go, but that’s when the driver took my backpack. Right before they were done with everything – they were going to make me run. He was like just start running a little bit and I’ll think about not shooting you. It was very scary. The fact that you threaten someone who is weaker than you and had no type of defense… you know I just think it’s ridiculous.”

Ramirez filed a police report.

The DISD Police Department is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the student robberies.