



– A busy start for emergency crews in Fort Worth after an early morning fire at an apartment complex near Hulen Street and Interstate-20.

Firefighters were called to the Southern Oaks Apartments around 2:15 a.m. and found smoke billowing from a unit. The 2-alarm fire quickly spread, sending flames shooting from the roof.

The cause of the fire isn’t know but first-responders did have some basic winter weather advice for everyone.

“If you are using a fireplace, you want to make sure you get that checked out by a professional, make sure that it’s in proper working order,” urged Fort Worth Fire Department spokesperson Mike Drivdahl.

“The next thing we always worry about in the winter months is carbon monoxide. Carbon monoxide is a byproduct of incomplete burning through gas appliances. If you’re using an oven or a stove to heat your home we strongly urge you please…. that’s not a heating appliance, that’s for cooking.”

A firefighter’s home was among the eight units damaged. Officials say half were damaged by fire and half by smoke and water.

The American Red Cross is at the complex working with residents who have been displaced.

So far, no injuries have been reported.