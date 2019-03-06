



A baby that nearly drowned at home while taking a bath was rushed to a Dallas-area hospital, according to CBS19 TV.

Someone in the home called 911 around 8:30 p.m. in regard to the infant at a residence in the 2800 block of State Highway 66 in Caddo Mills.

While EMS was headed to the scene, the caller said they were taking the baby to the emergency room and CPR was in progress.

Deputies arrived at the ER and were informed the medical staff was attempting life-saving measures.

The baby was stabilized and flown to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas.

The condition of the child is unknown at this time.

“I offer my prayers to the infant and family in hopes that the infant makes a full recovery,” Sheriff Randy Meeks told CBS19 TV. “I also want to thank all the media outlets for respecting the privacy of the family during what is a very difficult time”.

Another child, 3-year-old Eve Blankenfeld of Decatur died Tuesday after drowning in her bathtub. Her mother left Blankenfeld unattended in the bath for “just a few minutes” while she went to fold laundry.

She came back to find her daughter underwater.

Police and paramedics were called and began CPR as soon as they arrived.

Lt. Delvon Campbell with Decatur Police said CPS was contacted, but it appears the death was “just a tragic accident.”

No criminal charges are pending.

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission drowning prevention safety tips include: