



Botham Jean, who was fatally shot by a Dallas police officer who entered his apartment last year, will be honored at his alma mater through a new scholarship

Botham Jean was a native of St. Lucia who graduated from Harding University in Arkansas in 2016. He was shot in September by officer Amber Guyger, who told police that she entered Jean’s apartment believing it was her own.

Guyger was indicted on a murder charge in November.

On Tuesday, Harding announced plans for the new scholarship in memory of Jean.

“He was so widely known and deeply loved that the announcement that he had been killed profoundly shook our entire campus,” Harding University President Dr. Bruce McLarty said in a statement to CBS affiliate THV11. “Since the moment we received the tragic news, there has been a strong desire across the University to honor Botham.”

THV11 reports the Botham Jean Memorial Scholarship Fund is established with the help of the school, Jean’s family and PricewaterhouseCoopers where he worked in Dallas.

Officials say students from the Caribbean will be given preference for the scholarship.

Guyger’s trial is expected to start later this year.

