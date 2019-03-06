  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amber Guyger, Arkansas, Botham Jean, Botham Jean Memorial Scholarship Fund, dallas police, Deadly Shooting, Harding University, Police Shooting, Scholarship, St. Lucia


SEARCY, Ark. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Botham Jean, who was fatally shot by a Dallas police officer who entered his apartment last year, will be honored at his alma mater through a new scholarship

Botham Jean was a native of St. Lucia who graduated from Harding University in Arkansas in 2016. He was shot in September by officer Amber Guyger, who told police that she entered Jean’s apartment believing it was her own.

Botham Jean

Guyger was indicted on a murder charge in November.

On Tuesday, Harding announced plans for the new scholarship in memory of Jean.

“He was so widely known and deeply loved that the announcement that he had been killed profoundly shook our entire campus,” Harding University President Dr. Bruce McLarty said in a statement to CBS affiliate THV11. “Since the moment we received the tragic news, there has been a strong desire across the University to honor Botham.”

THV11 reports the Botham Jean Memorial Scholarship Fund is established with the help of the school, Jean’s family and PricewaterhouseCoopers where he worked in Dallas.

Officials say students from the Caribbean will be given preference for the scholarship.

Guyger’s trial is expected to start later this year.

FOR MORE COVERAGE ON SHOOTING OF BOTHAM JEAN:

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s