CLEBURNE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Cleburne Police released a surveillance image Wednesday of a man they say broke into a vehicle on February 21 and used stolen credit cards in Burleson, Cleburne and Joshua.

Police said the man bought about $1,100 in merchandise on someone else’s credit cards in about four hours.

Car burglary, credit card thief suspect (Cleburne Police Dept.)

The suspect is describe by police this way:

White Male mid to late 20s, 507 – 511 Thin Build, Dark hair, scraggly beard. Last seen wearing Black Jacket and Pants, Gray and white striped shirt (or sweater) and gray beanie.

The vehicle the suspect was driving was also caught on a surveillance camera. It is believed to be a 2012-2014 silver Ford Focus or Festiva four-door.

Cleburne burglary suspect vehicle (Cleburne Police Dept.)

If you can help us identify this person, please contact: Corporal Dennis Ney, Criminal Investigations Unit Phone: (817) 645-0976 Email: DENNIS.NEY@cleburne.net

