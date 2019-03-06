(NORTH TEXAS) – Big honors for Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field when it comes to customer satisfaction.

DFW Airport has earned the title of “Best Large Airport” among North American airports serving more than 40 million passengers each year, according to Airports Council International.

“This is the second time in three years that DFW has earned the distinction of Best Large Airport for customer satisfaction, underscoring the efforts that our 2000 employees have taken to the make the customer experience our top strategic priority,” said Sean Donohue, CEO of DFW Airport. “With the recognition from ACI and the Global Airport of the Year Award from Air Transport World, the industry and our customers are taking notice of our investments in technology, infrastructure and people to transform travel.”

Meantime, Dallas Love Field received the 2018 Airport Service Quality Award for North American airports that service 15 to 25 million passengers per year, Airports Council International World announced Wednesday.

“It is an honor to receive any award, but especially an Airport Service Quality Award because it is the opinion of our customers,” Love Field’s Director of Aviation Mark Duebner told Aviation Pros in a statement.

The ACI ASQ program is the airport industry’s only global benchmarking program that measures passenger satisfaction in real time, while passengers are at the airport, DFW Airport said in a news release Wednesday. It covers 37 key performance indicators of the passenger airport experience.

Implemented at more than three quarters of the world’s 100 busiest airports, the ASQ program delivers an in-depth assessment of the quality of the customer service experience, including check-in, security, wayfinding, food and beverage offerings, restrooms and more.