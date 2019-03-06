GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grand Prairie Police, their K9 Max and the Dallas Police Gang Unit made a narcotics and weapons bust on Wednesday.

Grand Prairie Police said detectives gained information that a substantial amount of THC was being sold out of a Dallas home with connections to Grand Prairie.

The investigation led to the Dallas home where the items were being sold.

K9 Max detected the presence of narcotics at the home which helped in gaining probable cause for a search warrant.

Two suspects were arrested and detectives recovered an assault rifle and a stolen handgun.

Grand Prairie Police Chief Steve Dye tweeted, “Great work by our ⁦@GrandPrairiePD⁩ K-9 Partner Max! 200K in THC Oil, assault rifle, and stolen pistol. If legalized, the criminals will only become more violent to retain their share of the market…”

Great work by our ⁦@GrandPrairiePD⁩ K-9 Partner Max! 200K in THC Oil, assault rifle, and stolen pistol. If legalized, the criminals will only become more violent to retain their share of the market… pic.twitter.com/pvoqPNUQLO — Steve Dye (@ChiefDye) March 6, 2019

Those arrested are charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.