



– Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek is sharing some difficult news about his health. He told fans in a special address on YouTube he has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

In his statement Trebek said, “Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working. And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.”

<><><>More Info And Read Full Statement At CBS LA <><><>

Jeopardy! runs each day at 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on TXA 21 in Dallas-Fort Worth.