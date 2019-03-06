Filed Under:Baseball, closer, Jose Leclerc, MLB, Pitcher, Texas Rangers

SURPRISE, Ariz. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Right-hander Jose Leclerc and the Texas Rangers have agreed to a $14.75 million, four-year contract, a deal that covers the seasons the closer would be eligible for salary arbitration.

Texas has options for 2023 and 2024, the first two seasons after he would be eligible for free agency.

Jose Leclerc #62 of the Texas Rangers (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

A 25-year-old right-hander, Leclerc became the Rangers’ closer last season and went 2-3 with a 1.56 ERA and 12 saves in 16 chances. He converted his final 12 chances and finished with a 21-inning scoreless streak. He led big league relievers with a .126 opponents’ batting average.

Texas announced the deal Wednesday.

The Rangers are three weeks away from Opening Day where they will take on the Chicago Cubs at home on March 28.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s