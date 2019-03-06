  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police arrested a naked man who attacked a woman in front of Dallas City Hall shortly before 5:00 p.m. on Friday, March 1.

Police said a bystander came to the woman’s aid and pushed the suspect away.

Dallas City Security Officers assigned to City Hall, intervened and handcuffed the man until Dallas police officers arrived.

Jomonathan Anton Watts, 32, was charged with Attempted Sexual Assault and Public Intoxication.

Jomonathan Watts

Watts is a registered sex offender with seven previous convictions for Indecent Exposure which occurred in Fort Worth.

Watts is currently in the Dallas County Jail with bond set at $10,000

