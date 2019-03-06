KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The SPCA of Texas and the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office removed 452 rabbits from a property in Kaufman County, Texas.

The rabbits were taken to the SPCA of Texas’ Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center, where they will be cared for and evaluated by medical staff for placement on a case-by-case basis.

The rabbits were found inside of crates inside a large, barn-type structure covered with tarp and other materials, the SPCA of Texas said in a news release Wednesday.

In some places, more than four crates were stacked on top of one another. The crates were filled with feces, hair, dirt and debris, and the rabbits had little access to appropriate food or water.

Many crates contained multiple rabbits, including numerous litters of juvenile rabbits.

Two deceased rabbits were found on the property.

The rabbits appear to have various medical issues, including long nails, hair loss, missing ears, missing eyes, wounds, matted fur and injured limbs.

The SPCA of Texas visited the property on Monday, March 4 in reference to information suggesting that a welfare check was warranted at a location the SPCA of Texas had previously seized animals from in July of 2013.

The SPCA of Texas’ investigator made contact with the owners and discussed bringing the animals’ conditions into compliance with Texas Health & Safety Code.

The investigator visited the property again on Wednesday, March 6, and witnessed that the conditions had not improved. At that time, the owner agreed to surrender the animals to the SPCA of Texas.