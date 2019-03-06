FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – A night out at the movies is about to feel and look a lot different for some North Texas movie goers.

Plano based Cinemark is unveiling their new concept theatre called CUT! by Cinemark.

Senior VP of marketing and communications James Meredith said, “We’re always looking for new ways to innovate, and trying to enhance the guest experience in any way that we can.”

The new concept theatre includes a full restaurant operation with a menu and chef that rivals any of the best spots in DFW, it also has expert mixologists making craft cocktails and serving up local brews. In addition, the design of the theatre includes various lounge areas including patios an indoor space.

In addition, the theatre has 11 auditoriums including a massive one known as the XD auditorium with enhanced audio and a floor to ceiling to screen.

Meredith says this is their way of battling all the other movie watching options that exist including streaming and on demand services on mobile and at home.

He added, “We are providing so many enhancements, because we are taking the guest experience to the next level people are coming out of their homes more to enjoy it.”

If the concept works it will be spread to other locations across the U.S.