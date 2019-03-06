



A new study conducted by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society shows more than twice prevalence as many people in the U.S. are living with multiple sclerosis than previously thought. Multiple sclerosis attacks the brain and spinal cord and is the most common neurological disease leading to disability in young adults. The National MS Society is working towards a world free of MS.

For more information about multiple sclerosis and the National MS Society, go to nationalmssociety.org or call 800.344.4867.

