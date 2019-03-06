  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Crime, Death, DFW News, Hit and Run, Theresa Conerly

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed a 45-year-old woman as she was crossing Interstate-30 between the Jefferson viaduct in Dallas.

Theresa Conerly was killed sometime between 8 p.m. on February 22 and midnight on February 23.

A vehicle stuck and killed her while she was possibly crossing westbound on Interstate-30 or walking on the left shoulder of the highway.

Currently, the Sheriff’s Department does not have a description of the vehicle. But detectives said the vehicle will have damage to the front left, front left quarter panel, and left side view mirror.

Detectives are asking if anyone has any information; please contact the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department Vehicle Crimes Unit at (214) 589-2343 or (214) 749-8641.

