McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Celina, Texas woman has a warning for others after becoming the victim of a crime caught on camera.

Three people stole credit cards and cash from the woman right behind her back.

The three people detectives are looking for are two men and a woman who showed how risky it is for women to do something many do everyday.

Security camera video from the Panera on Highway 380 in McKinney on Saturday afternoon shows what happened.

A blonde woman sitting on the left side of the screen is the victim and her purse is hanging on the back of her chair.

A man blocks the view of it while a woman grabs the purse, removes the pocketbook inside and hangs it back on the chair while a third male behind her acts as a lookout.

Lori Gibbs says she had no idea what had happened until she started getting fraud alerts on her phone for a $2,800 purchase at a McKinney Best Buy and another at a Game Stop.

Gibbs says she let her guard down and is sharing her experience so others don’t.

“Normally I would have my purse right on the table or in the chair in front of me, but I didn’t and I should have so ladies let that be a warning don’t do that because it can happen. It did happen,” said Gibbs.

It’s unclear if the thieves were able to make purchases with the victim’s credit cards before they were canceled.

Gibbs says they only got about $20 in cash.

If anyone recognizes the thieves, McKinney Police will welcome any tips from the public.