Filed Under:Bexar County, chase, H.E.B., San Antonio News, Texas
(Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspect ran into an H-E-B store in Bexar County during a chase Thursday morning and pretended to be an employee to avoid detection, authorities told the Houston Chronicle.

According to the newspaper, the chase started as domestic violence call. When deputies responded to the scene of the call, the suspect drove away and a chase ensued.

Towards the end of the chase, the suspect reportedly stopped at an H-E-B parking lot and ran inside. He then pretended to be an employee at the store in order to avoid being seen by authorities.

Pursuing deputies were able to see through the act and arrested the suspect.

Authorities told the newspaper that the suspect crashed into at least one other vehicle during the chase.

