



– After of e-mails and phone calls from CBS 11 viewers saying they couldn’t find the Lent seasonal fish sandwich at Chick-fil-A across North Texas, CBS 11 set out to see just how scarce they are.

CBS 11 first reported they are available only at selected location, but people are having a difficult time finding any of them.

After calling nearly a dozen locations in Tarrant County alone, CBS 11 finally found the Watauga location to be the only one in the area to serve the fish sandwiches.

Jamey Elliott, a customer at the location said, “It was delicious. It had a pickle on it. There is no tartar sauce though.”

Management at the Watauga location told CBS 11 the decision to sell the fish sandwiches is up to each individual restaurants operator.

It isn’t a company mandate.

Best advice if you are on the hunt for one, call around or just get in the car and head to Watauga.